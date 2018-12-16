Bethany Ann Golar Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Bethany Ann Golar, 47, of Warren, passed away on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at 6:19 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center from complication from Multiple Sclerosis.

Bethany was born on January 31, 1971, in Warren, the daughter of Willie C. Golar and Donna J. Donaldson Golar and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1989 graduate of LaBrae High School, Bethany attended Ohio State University before entering the United States Army.

She served her country faithfully and honorably during Desert Storm.

Bethany was a supervisor for Delphi Packard Electric for 14 years.

She enjoyed attending her sons sporting events and was proud to be a soccer mom.

Bethany was baptized into the Third Christian Church in Warren.

Fond and loving memories of Bethany will be cherished by her parents; her father, Willie C. (Dr. Karen) Golar of Richmond Heights; her mother, Donna J. Golar, with whom she made her home; two sons who made her very proud, Clemon C. (fiancée, Dana Dragash) Bayne of Warren and Daniel K. Golar, AB of the United States AirForce stationed in San Antonio, Texas; a brother, Keith (Marquita) Golar of Shaker Heights and three nephews, Raijon Long and Donovan and Maxwell Golar.

Bethany was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, John and Gladys Golar and Eugene and Agatha Donaldson.

Bethany was a kind, generous and Christian woman who as a final act of kindness gave life through the gift of organ donation.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 18 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, where a Going Home Service of Bethany’s life will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home with Deacon Ray Lathan as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Bethany’s name to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Online condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

