My Valley Tributes

Bethany Ann Golar Obituary

Warren, Ohio - December 13, 2018

By:

Posted: Dec 15, 2018 04:05 PM EST

Updated: Dec 15, 2018 07:21 PM EST

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Bethany Ann Golar, 47, of Warren, passed away on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at 6:19 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center from complication from Multiple Sclerosis.

Bethany was born on January 31, 1971, in Warren, the daughter of Willie C. Golar and Donna J. Donaldson Golar and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1989 graduate of LaBrae High School, Bethany attended Ohio State University before entering the United States Army. 

She served her country faithfully and honorably during Desert Storm.

Bethany was a supervisor for Delphi Packard Electric for 14 years.  

She enjoyed attending her sons sporting events and was proud to be a soccer mom.  

Bethany was baptized into the Third Christian Church in Warren.

Fond and loving memories of Bethany will be cherished by her parents; her father, Willie C. (Dr. Karen) Golar of Richmond Heights; her mother, Donna J. Golar, with whom she made her home; two sons who made her very proud, Clemon C. (fiancée, Dana Dragash) Bayne of Warren and Daniel K. Golar, AB of the United States AirForce stationed in San Antonio, Texas; a brother, Keith (Marquita) Golar of Shaker Heights and three nephews, Raijon Long and Donovan and Maxwell Golar.

Bethany was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, John and Gladys Golar and Eugene and Agatha Donaldson.

Bethany was a kind, generous and Christian woman who as a final act of kindness gave life through the gift of organ donation.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 18 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, where a Going Home Service of Bethany’s life will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home with Deacon Ray Lathan as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Bethany’s name to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Online condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Hazel I. Crouse Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hazel I. Crouse Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Cindy Ann Michael Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cindy Ann Michael Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Thomas M. Matas Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thomas M. Matas Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Doris J. Cavanaugh Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Doris J. Cavanaugh Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Guy A. Shebat Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Guy A. Shebat Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Willie E. Jones, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Willie E. Jones, Jr. Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - December 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • John W. Melhorn Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John W. Melhorn Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Laura Jean Andrews Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Laura Jean Andrews Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • James D. Matters Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    James D. Matters Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Joni M. (Sabanick) Fiorpiselli Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Joni M. (Sabanick) Fiorpiselli Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Anthony
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Anthony "Tony" York Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Pamela Brown Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pamela Brown Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Pauline L. Kellner Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pauline L. Kellner Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Robert W. S. Dennis Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert W. S. Dennis Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • Deborah (Clinton) Cross Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Deborah (Clinton) Cross Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Larry J. Morar Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Larry J. Morar Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Irene D. Simun Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Irene D. Simun Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bonnie G. Taylor Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bonnie G. Taylor Obituary

    Lordstown, Ohio - December 15, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help