Beth Ann Dunlap, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beth Ann Dunlap was born on November 13, 1955 to parents Ronnie and Laurel (Mock) Jones of Austintown, Ohio. Beth passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at the age of 64.

She had many good memories from growing up in Austintown during the 1960’s and 1970’s, of which she would often reminisce. She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1973 where she played clarinet in the marching band and symphonic band.

In her early life she worked for Fremar Management in Austintown, Ohio.

She was surrounded by the great love of her family and friends. Her earthly body is free and her next adventure has started.

For the past 20 plus years, Beth resided in Oklahoma where she and her husband, Rick, had their own business supporting Home Depot, installing window treatments purchased through the store. She formed real relationships with those she worked with. She was loved.

Beth was an amazing wife, sister, aunt and cousin. A close friend, to many, and friend to many more. She was beautiful inside and out. Her positive spirit, sharp wit, friendly sarcasm, and her fierce love were hallmarks of her personality. She was not afraid to be herself. She was comfortable in her own skin. She knew who she was and whose she was. She was deeply loved by many. She valiantly fought her health battles. Never dishonest about the toll they took on her, but always finding the encouraging parts to hold on to. She held close to her faith. She loved animals, especially her dogs. She was a leader when required, but by nature supportive; encourager; true friend.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Ronnie and Laurel, as well as, close family friend, Marina DeSalvo; her uncles, Phil Jones and Bob Taynor and her cousin, Paul Wilkens.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Rick and their fur babies, Tiffy (pointer mix) and Mabel (red boned hound dog) of Wellston, Oklahoma. In the Youngstown area she leaves her brother, Mark (Roberta); nieces, Sarah and Marina; nephew, Andrew; great-niece, Maddison Beiling whom she loved to spoil and life-long best friend, Judy (Rich) Dill. She also leaves aunts, Del Taynor, Cookie Jones and Suzie (Bernie) Wilkens and cousins, Jennifer, Steffie, Allie, Pamela and Linda with whom she shared many childhood memories.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service to be held at Tabernacle EP Church, 2432 South Raccoon Road, on Saturday, January 11, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., for Beth Ann Jones Dunlap.