Bessie Vera Rausch, Cherry Valley, Ohio – Obituary

CHERRY VALLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bessie Vera Rausch, age 90, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Middlefield, Ohio.

She was born on February 13, 1929, in Ashtabula, Ohio, a daughter of Eva (Clark) and George E. Hatch, Sr.

Bessie was a 1947 graduate of New Lyme High School.

On January 1, 1949, she married Raymond Willard Rausch.

She was a school bus driver for over 15 years for Pymatuning Valley Schools and a long time member of the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church.

Bessie enjoyed going on walks, gardening and sewing.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Raymond Rausch; a brother, George E. Hatch, Jr. and a grandson, Bryon Mead.

Survivors include three daughters, Barbara L. Stonebreaker of Andover, Ohio, Kathi V. (Harry) Kovach of Mespotamia, Ohio and Cheryl A. Hovanick of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, Daron, Matthew, Teresa and Anne; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, with Rev. John M. Germaine, officiating.

Burial will follow in Cherry Valley Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 8 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Avenue Ashtabula, OH 44004 or Andover Community Food Bank, PO Box 207, Andover, OH 44003.

Share a fond memory or condolence atwww.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.