Watch Live: 27 First News

My Valley Tributes

Bess E. (Mays) Thomas Obituary

Liberty, Ohio - October 14, 2018

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2018 04:34 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 04:34 PM EDT

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Bess (Vasiliki) Thomas, 98, of Liberty, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 14, 2018.

She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on September 27, 1920, to Nicholas and Aristea Arseniou Mays and was one of 14 children. 

Bess lived in Youngstown most of her life and was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church.

She loved to cook and entertain and frequented the casinos. 

Bess’ family meant the world to her. She is survived by her son, Attorney Daniel P. (Sherrie) Thomas and her two daughters, Esther (James) Bryan and Rebecca Grober; her grandchildren, Attorney Daniel A. (Gina) Thomas, Melissa (Eric) Hackett, Stephanie Kangas, Elizabeth (Edwin) Bragg, Ryan (Samantha) Grober and Andrea Grober; her great-grandchildren, Lauren Kangas, Nikolas Hackett and James Preston Kangas, all of whom were her pride and joy. Bess is also survived by her sisters, Doris and Barbara and her brothers, George, Chris, Peter and Harry and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Thomas, whom she married August 12, 1939, died November 14, 1986; her sisters, Julia, Helen, Stella and Virginia and brothers, Michael, William and Spero. 

Family and friends may call from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 in Schiavone Funeral Home.

A Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, officiated by the family’s cousin, Father Raymond Thomas, Wednesday, October 17.  

Bess’ family would like to thank the staff of Windsor House at Liberty Arms Assisted Living and Health Care.

In lieu of flowers and donations, memorials can be made in honor of Bess to Hospice of the Valley at www.hospiceofthevalley.com.     

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.                                    

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Norman Lee Morgan, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Norman Lee Morgan, Jr. Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - October 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • Julie A. (Nohra) Schiavone Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Julie A. (Nohra) Schiavone Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Phyllis Marie Hare Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Phyllis Marie Hare Obituary

    Howland Township, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Michael E. Jenkins Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Michael E. Jenkins Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bess E. (Mays) Thomas Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bess E. (Mays) Thomas Obituary

    Liberty, Ohio - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jacqueline Marie (DeCarlo) Merryman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jacqueline Marie (DeCarlo) Merryman Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Marjorie E. (Corll) Bucci Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marjorie E. (Corll) Bucci Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Roseann Klempay Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Roseann Klempay Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Virginia J.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Virginia J. "Jenny" Hoosier Goldston Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 2, 2018

    Read More »
  • Betty Z. Cendroski Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Betty Z. Cendroski Obituary

    Negley, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary J. Andres Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary J. Andres Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - October 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Paul Frank Rovnak Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul Frank Rovnak Obituary

    Sharpsville, Pennsylvania - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Patricia Lucille Wright Wagner Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Patricia Lucille Wright Wagner Obituary

    Liberty Township, Ohio - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Garnett L. Hohman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Garnett L. Hohman Obituary

    Champion, Ohio - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Ida Mae Stocker Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ida Mae Stocker Obituary

    Newton Falls, Ohio - October 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • John Timar Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John Timar Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Carol R. Spencer Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Carol R. Spencer Obituary

    Andover, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Dawna Bailey Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Dawna Bailey Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - October 9, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help