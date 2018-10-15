Bess E. (Mays) Thomas Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Bess (Vasiliki) Thomas, 98, of Liberty, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 14, 2018.

She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on September 27, 1920, to Nicholas and Aristea Arseniou Mays and was one of 14 children.

Bess lived in Youngstown most of her life and was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church.

She loved to cook and entertain and frequented the casinos.

Bess’ family meant the world to her. She is survived by her son, Attorney Daniel P. (Sherrie) Thomas and her two daughters, Esther (James) Bryan and Rebecca Grober; her grandchildren, Attorney Daniel A. (Gina) Thomas, Melissa (Eric) Hackett, Stephanie Kangas, Elizabeth (Edwin) Bragg, Ryan (Samantha) Grober and Andrea Grober; her great-grandchildren, Lauren Kangas, Nikolas Hackett and James Preston Kangas, all of whom were her pride and joy. Bess is also survived by her sisters, Doris and Barbara and her brothers, George, Chris, Peter and Harry and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Thomas, whom she married August 12, 1939, died November 14, 1986; her sisters, Julia, Helen, Stella and Virginia and brothers, Michael, William and Spero.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 in Schiavone Funeral Home.

A Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, officiated by the family’s cousin, Father Raymond Thomas, Wednesday, October 17.

Bess’ family would like to thank the staff of Windsor House at Liberty Arms Assisted Living and Health Care.

In lieu of flowers and donations, memorials can be made in honor of Bess to Hospice of the Valley at www.hospiceofthevalley.com.

