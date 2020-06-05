Bertha Marie Royal, Conneautville, PA

CONNEAUTVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Marie Royal, 90, of 9108 State Highway, Conneautville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Hartstown, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at 5:15 am on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Rolling Fields Nursing Home in Conneautville.



Bertha was born in Hartstown, Pennsylvania on February 14, 1930 to the late Clarence I. and Eva Marie (Calvin) Kitch.



She was a graduate of Penn High School in Greenville.

On February 14, 1951, Bertha married John W. Royal at Zion’s Reformed Church in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He preceded her in death on September 16, 2008.



Bertha was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3374, Hempfield Twp. and served many years in the auxiliary.

She enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles on the computer, Facebook, playing sudoku, and picture puzzles.



Surviving are two sons, John W. “Jody” Royal, Jr. and Jeffery B. Royal, both of Hartstown, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Rebeka Marie Yoder of OR, Elisabeth Ann Ivie of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, John Cody Ivie of Mississippi, Timothy Torma and his children of Lawrenceville, Georgia; five great grandchildren, Jordan Lynn Herrick of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Paul Russell Yoder of Oregon, Emily Elisabeth Yoder of OR, Benjamin Michael Mayfield of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Katlyn Ivie of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; a great-great grandson, Liam Herrick of Meadville, Pennsylvania; and three sisters-in-law, Naomi Royal of Arkansas, Marcella Royal of Texas and Jo Ann Wilson of Greenville, Pennsylvania.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christine L. Torma.



Visitation will be held Monday, June 8, 2020, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.



A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with Pastor Doug Tucker, officiating.



Burial will follow at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania



Memorial contributions can be made to: Feeding Pennsylvania, 939 E. Park Dr. #200, Harrisburg, PA 17111 or https://feedingpa.org/.



Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



