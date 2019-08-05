Bertha G. Bevan, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Gladys Bevan, 92, formerly of W. Worthington Avenue, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Quality Life Services New Castle.

She was born January 12, 1927 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Robert and Ida (Confer) Bigley.

She was married to the late David F. Bevan who died February 23, 2013.

Mrs. Bevan was manager of Revco Discount Store retiring after 20 years.

She was a member of the First Christian Church, the Women of the Moose Auxiliary Chapter 8 and Secretary of Moose Lodge #51 for many years.

She enjoyed playing bingo, penny ante poker and going to the casino.

She is survived by two sons, Robert D. Bevan and his wife, Maureen, of Hubbard, Ohio and Dennis L. Bevan and his wife, Linda, of New Castle; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Bigley and four sisters, Margaret Olescyski, Edna Morris, Virginia Averso and Charlotte Mrozek.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., following visitation, at the funeral home chapel. Rev. Matthew Bupp will be officiating.

Entombment will be in the Castle View Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to Three Rivers Hospice, 2500 Mosside Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146.

