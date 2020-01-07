Bertha G. Beach, Wayne Township, Ohio

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha G. Beach, age 80, of Wayne township, Ohio, died at her home on Sunday, January 5, 2020.



She was born July 2, 1939, in Scott Depot, West Virginia, a daughter of James Morrison McCalllister and Verna (Smith) McCallister.

She was a graduate of Hurricane High School in Hurricane, West Virginia.



A long time Ashtabula County resident, Mrs. Beach had lived in Wayne since 1997. She was primarily a homemaker but was employed at Andover Industries for several years.

She was an active member of the Cherry Valley Church of the Nazarene and she enjoyed gardening and canning, camping and hunting. Most of all she was a devoted Christian who spent her life loving the Lord and her family.



Mrs. Beach married Rondal L. Beach, Sr., on December 23, 1957, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 1992. She is also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, David C. Beach, Sr. on December 25, 2005, and Roger Beach on October 27, 2017; seven sisters, June Jessie, Maxine Johnson, Carol Whittington, Betty Alford, Donna Swope, Dale Cox and Virginia McCallister; and four brothers, James W. McCallister Sr., Dennis M. McCallister, Chester D. McCallister and Donnie McCallister.



She is survived by her four sons, Rondal (Stephanie) Beach, Jr. of Williamsfield, Ohio, Wendell Darren Beach of Williamsfield, Ohio, Rodney (Michelle) Beach of Semora, North Carolina and Darrell (Sandra) Beach of Brookfield,Ohio; her seven daughters, Betty Dye of Marietta, Georgia, Debra (Kenny) Benton of Groveport, Ohio, Tamra McCarty of Andover, OH, Kathrine (Harlan) Easton of Williamsfield, Ohio, Martha (Tim) Holcomb of Jefferson,Ohio, Amy Beach of Wayne township, Ohio and Laura (Ryan) Provo of Roxboro, North Carolina; two sisters, Charlotte Holstein of Munson, Ohio and Sharon Withrow of Ashtabula, Ohio; one brother, James H. (Irene) McCallister of Hurricane, West Viginia; sister-in-law, Jeanette McCallister of New Lyme township,Ohio; brother-in-law, Jay Swope of Conneaut, Ohio; 50 grandchildren; 60 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cherry Valley Church of the Nazarene, 3410 St. Rt. 6, Andover, OH 44003.

Burial will follow in Colebrook Cemetery.

Calling hours are on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cherry Valley Church of the Nazarene or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, OH 44004. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

