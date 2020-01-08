Bernice Williams Hines, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernice Williams Hines, 80, of 400 Second St., S.W. of Warren, departed this life Friday, January 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from a short illness.

She was born September 3, 1939, in Camden, Arkansas, the daughter of Jessie B. Williams and Carlee Talley, coming to the area 63 years ago.

She was employed with Second Baptist Pre-School as an Infant Care Giver for 18 years, before retired in 2010. She was also owner /operator of Hines Daycare.

Ms. Hines was a member of Second Baptist Church, where she was a former member of the Nurses Guild, Finance Committee and enjoyed reading, traveling and cooking. She served as past member of Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Association Tenants Association, Panther Moms and Warren Little League Boosters Club.

She married Robert Lee “Nod” Hines August 16, 1958 and he passed away October 3, 2003.

She leaves to mourn five sons, Robert Lynn (Debra) Hines of Austintown, Anthony Hines and Jesse (Aneesa) Hines both of Columbus, Ohio, Eric (Karen) Hines of Atlanta, Georgia and Derrick Hines of Warren; two daughters, Mrs. Eleanor (William) Siler of Warren and Ms. Phyllis Lathan of Columbus, Ohio; one brother, Walter Johnson of Columbus, Ohio; one sister, Mrs. Sharon (Oscar) Cunningham of Warren and one step-brother, Willie Miller of Chicago, Illinois; forty grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Gregory Bernard Hines Sr.; one step-sister, Ms. Ella Mae Barnes; one brother, Calvin Talley and one grandson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 929 Southern Blvd., N.W., the home of his sister, Sharon Cunningham.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.