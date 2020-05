SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernice Jones, 90, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Salem West Nursing Center.

She was born June 16, 1929 in Chester, West Virginia, daughter of the late Clarence and Dolly Matilian Zwick.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Jones as well as several brothers and sisters.

A private service will be held at Highlandtown Cemetery at a later date.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.