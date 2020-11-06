Bernice Heard, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Bernice Heard will be held Monday November 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Centered Church. Mrs. Heard departed this life November 1, 2020 in Boardman, Ohio.

Mrs. Heard was born September 18, 1943 in Demopolis, Alabama a daughter of Ada and Dennis Moore.

She received an associates degree in child care and was the proud owner of Bea’s Daycare. Bernice lived a full life and was a faithful worker in the church. God gave her a passion for children and as a child care provider she impacted the lives of those in her community. She was a pillar in her community, her presence, patience and practical life lessons will be truly missed.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband and soulmate, Bennie Heard; her children, April Johnson, Brenetta Christian, Juanita Caldwell; her children in love, Rick Daniels, Troy Geddis, Lucretia Croom, Yvette McGlothen; her grandchildren Shatyra Johnson, Quinton Johnson (Tierra) Juaneisha Brown, Joycelyn McKoy, Doeoriein Duke’s Shawna Johnson, Essence Geddis and Jason Heard Jr; a host of great-grand children, other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded by her parents; her son, Jason Heard and her siblings, Daniel DuBose and Stella Little.

The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangments are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

