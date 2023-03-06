WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willard Thomas Cayavec, 88 years old, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, after a battle with COVID.



He was born in Yellow Dog, Pennsylvania, on June 27, 1934, a twin son of William and Katherine Cayavec.



He graduated from Worthington High School in Pennsylvania, and went on to serve in the Army. While in the military, he served most of his tour in Korea, where he grew to enjoy the culture and people.

Tom graduated from YSU, and went on to teach high school in Lordstown. He also worked for the Youngstown-Northern Railroad for U.S. Steel for many years. Tom spent the past 21 years working for Trumbull Memorial Hospital (Trumbull Regional Medical Center), loving all the interactions with the people he met daily.



Tom was an avid lover of international travel and enjoyed experiencing new cultures. A devoted member of St. Mary Church, he married Judi Blakley Cayavec in 1960; and they lovingly shared 62 years together.



He will be dearly missed by his wife, four children and six grandchildren, including his oldest son, Michael and wife, Janinne and children, Mia and Logan; his youngest son, Brent from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and twin daughters, Kim Schaff and husband, Brian and children, Josh and Ella, and Kara Belfeuil and husband, Todd and children, Ava and Olivia.



Tom loved spending time with Buddy, the family dog, and is survived by his older brother, Bill and his family in Florida.



A private mass service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, March 11, 2023 for family and friends. Any flowers wishing to be sent maybe delivered to address below:



St. Mary & St. Joseph Church

232 Seneca St. NE

Warren, OH 44481

Arrangements are being handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

