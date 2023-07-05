NEWTON FALLS, Ohio MyValleyTributes) – Vera K. (Morsch) Novak passed away peacefully of natural causes on the afternoon of Monday, June 12 at Indian River-Cleveland Clinic in Vero Beach, Florida, at the age of 91.

Vera was born in Tuscarora, Pennsylvania, the fifth of six daughters born to Edward B. Morsch and Elizabeth A. (Burns) Morsch. At age 10, she moved with her family to Newton Falls, Ohio.

There she excelled in school at both academics and athletics. Editor of the high school newspaper, a perennial Honor Roll student and class salutatorian, Vera was also beautiful and popular and was chosen Prom Queen. She went on to St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland, became a registered nurse and had a long and full career as a nurse that spanned over 50 years.

Vera married Edward L. Novak in 1954 and raised a family of four children in Northfield, Ohio. There she became an avid golfer, bowler and accomplished bridge player. She enjoyed a full active life even after an auto accident left her with a serious leg injury and lifelong handicap. Her friends and family admired her for her courageous will and bravery in continuing to raise her children despite the hardship.

She was truly a great example of a loving wife and caring mother. Edward and Vera Novak retired to Ft. Pierce, Florida in the 1980s and spent the remainder of their lives volunteering, working as outreach ministers for St. Anastasia Church, running the golf league and enjoying life with good friends.

She is preceded in death by husband, Edward L. Novak; parents, Edward and Elizabeth Morsch and sisters, Frances M.Smith, Mary E. Stankewich, Kathryn M. Cluff, Eileen R. Burr and Edwina M. Bell.

Vera is survived by her four children, Pamela and husband, Craig Yamek, Janice Novak and partner, Jo Dudek, Michelle and husband, Kyle Long and Edward Novak and wife, Julie; six grandchildren, Christine Yamek, Taylor Yamek, Erin Kevorkian, Patrick Long, E. J. Novak and Ruth Novak and two great-grandchildren, Clayton Saczynski and the newly arrived, Abigail Kevorkian.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. George at St. Anastasia Church in Ft. Pierce, Florida on Thursday, July 6 at 10:00 am.

Vera will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, parents and family members at W. Newton Falls Cemetery in Newton Falls, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

