WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trish Thompson of Warren, Ohio passed on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

She was born on February 26, 1959.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; her sons, James and Rich; her granddaughter, Rachel; her brother, Bill and her sisters, Margaret, Janet and Sandy.

Trish was preceded in death by her father, Carl; her mother, Lou and her nephew, Brent.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

