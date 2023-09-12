NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry L. Wolf, 70 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023 at his residence.

He was born on May 11, 1953 in Rushville, Indiana the son of Donald and Juanita (Peters) Wolf.

After receiving his formal education Terry was employed by and retired from GM.

In his spare time he enjoyed bowling, playing pool and spending time with his dogs.

Cherished memories of Terry will be carried on by his mother, Juanita Wolf of Hamilton, Ohio; daughters, Shelia (William) Lunsford of Oxford, Ohio and Melissa Wolf of Texas; stepson, Mark Semenko of Newton Falls; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Preceding Terry in death was his father; wife, Louise; sister, Judith Schliesman and stepson, Robert Semenko.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry L. Wolf, please visit our floral store.