NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa R. Sands, 60 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 19 at her residence.

She was born on June 22, 1963 at Fort Benning, Georgia, the daughter of Carl and Jennie (Stimbert) Roberts.

She was a graduate at Southington High School and went on to graduate from Kent State University in 1987.

She was a member of Southington Christian Church.

She was employed as a Write-Off Agent ORCOLAN Ass.

On July 26, 1997 at Southington Christian Church she was united in married with David Sands.

In her spare time she enjoyed traveling and went on six cruises. She enjoyed NASCAR, attending 12 tracks in 11 states.

She was a member of the Social Order of the Beauceant Denver Assembly No. 1.

Cherished memories will be carried on by her husband, mother and brothers, Phillip and George Roberts.

Preceding her in death was her father, Carl.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27 at the Southington Christian Church where services will be held at 3:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers we request donations to the ASPCA of your county in Teresa’s name.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

