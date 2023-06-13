NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa K. Larlham, 61 of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at University Hospital Cleveland.

She was born on January 7, 1962 in Ravenna, the daughter of Rufus “Dean” and Evalena Wood Noble.

She was a 1980 at Windham High School.

She was a homemaker, who in her spare time enjoyed cooking, baking but above all else spending time with her grandchildren.

On November 13, 1984 in Ravenna Teresa was united in marriage with John “Jack” F. Larlham.

Cherished memories of Teresa will be carried on by her son, Brian (Kathleen) Larlham of Newton Falls; three stepsons; daughter, Dana (Josh) Evans of Windham; brother, Randy (Jackie) Noble of Florida; sisters, Lisa (Bill) Walker of Ravenna, Ohio and Patricia Noble of Tallmadge; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, sister Marcia and Ricky Noble.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

