NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven M. Evans, 24 of Niles, Ohio was pronounced dead on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Steve was born on October 14, 1998 in Asheboro, North Carolina, the son of Malcolm Evans and Tami Thomas.

Steve was a 2017 graduate of Streetsboro, Ohio.

He was employed as a machinist at Spectrum Machine.

In his spare time he enjoyed riding dirt bikes, walking his dog, taking trips and hanging out with family.

Cherished memories of Steve will be carried on by his parents, Malcom Evans and Tami Dean; brothers, Joshua Evans, Austin Slolne, Zachary Langham and Kyle Langham; sisters, Amber Evans and Tiffany Evans; sister-in-law, Emily Blankenship; stepsister, Stephaine Click; stepbrother, Austin Clickand and stepmother, Cindy Evans.

Preceding in death was a stepbrother, Robert Click.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

