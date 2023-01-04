NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Wellman, 86 years old from North Lima, overcame her battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday evening December 31, 2022 and has joined her husband and daughter in heaven, giving new meaning to the family of the phrase “She’s in a better place now”.

Shirley was born at her family home to Wilson and Hilda (Evans) Arkwright on November 6, 1936, and lived in Greenford and North Lima her entire life.

She and her husband Pete had been the owners of the Idle Hour Restaurant in North Lima for 25 years.

Shirley had worked at South Range High School as the office secretary and had worked at the Canfield Fair in recent years where she and her family enjoyed many years of enjoyment. Shirley and Pete loved their family and hosted many parties and fun times for their family and friends.

Left to survive Shirley’s precious memory are daughters Patty Roller(Tom) of North Lima, Marilyn Hatch (Chris) of Canfield, Cheryl Hudzik ( Tom) of Salem, sister Linda Houser (Roy) of Salem. Grandchildren Adam Roller (Carrie) Salem, Audra Hatch, Columbiana, Christopher Hatch(Morgan) Mesa, Arizona, Luke Wellman, Youngstown, Jakeb Fry, Ft. Stewart, Georgia and Great Grandchildren, Evan, Callie, Daphne and Henry Roller, Renni Hatch, Charlotte, James and Harvey Hatch.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years John (Pete) who was her high school sweetheart, and her special needs daughter, Beverly, both in 2019, and Grandsons, Aaron Roller, twins Alan and Joseph Hatch, her parents, siblings Bob Arkwright, Betty Jones, Peggy Linton.

The family would like to thank Dr. James Demidovich for his kind, caring service to mom at Parkside Health Care Center where she resided for the past three years, and appreciate his comment that mom would have many jewels in her crown in heaven for the wonderful care that she gave to Beverly. And thank you to Parkside and mom’s special caretaker and friend Crystal.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00p.m. on Thursday, January 5, with the funeral at noon at Paradise Church, 10020 New Buffalo Rd., Canfield, Ohio, where Shirley and Pete were lifelong members. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

