LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. Prikryl, 92, of Lordstown, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Aventura at Humility House.

She was born on December 27, 1930, in Somersville, Connecticut, the daughter of George and Cora (Malonson) Waldron.

On October 3, 1953 in Cleveland, Ohio, Shirley was united in marriage with Chester Prikryl; he preceded her in 2011.

Shirley was a parishioner of St. James Church in North Jackson, Ohio

In her spare time she loved swimming and reading.

Cherished memories will be carried on by her son, James Prikryl of Canfield; daughter, Kathy (Earl) Dietz of Lordstown; sister, Lillian (Kenneth) Miller of Rockford, Illinois; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.

Preceding Shirley in death were her husband; son, Michael Prikryl and brothers, George and Robert Waldron.

Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband, Chester, in Lordstown.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

