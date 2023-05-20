NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Wentworth-Traversi, 71, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born the daughter of Geraldine Brown on August 23, 1951 in Warren, Ohio.

Sandra was employed and retired from General Motors as a welder.

She loved working with flowers and plants, fishing and listening to rock music but above all else she loved spending time with family.

Cherished memories of Sandra will be carried on by her daughters, Dawn Miles, Rochelle Wentworth and Bridgette Wentworth; her cousin, Sue Mathey; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Shirley McGhee and granddaughter, Sequoia Bullard.

Sandra will be laid to rest at Pine Knoll Cemetery at a later date.

Arragments are entrusted to Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

