NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Breymaier, 74, of Newton Falls, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 19, 1948, the daughter of Jessie F. and Ada A. Crum Hodge.

Sandra was well known for her artistic abilities and crafting talents. Her hand-made doll houses and detailed Christmas decorations were legendary. She also operated a very successful antique shop in Berlin Center for several years. In addition, she served a successful tenure as the director of transportation for the Liberty schools. She used her many talents to make life joyful for her friends and her family. Toward the end of her life, she answered the call of civic duty and was elected to the Newton Falls City Council.

She is survived by her son, James and his wife, Heather; her grandchildren, Georgie and Caroline; her brothers, James, Earl, and Jesse Hodge; as well as her sisters, Cathy Hinderliter and Darlene Charles.

Sandra’s husband, George, her son, George, and her parents preceded her in death.

Donations, in her name, should be directed to the Hospice of the Valley in Poland, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandra Breymaier, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.