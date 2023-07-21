NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel C. Hinerman III, beloved grandfather, father, husband and friend, passed away peacefully in his favorite chair on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the age of 76.

He was born on June 3 of 1947 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, to Samuel and Esther Hinerman.

Samuel was a remarkable man who touched the lives of many with his kindness, generosity and unwavering love.

Sam was a devoted husband to his wife, Lois Hinerman, with whom he married on August 9, 1969 and shared almost 54 remarkable years of marriage. Their love was an inspiration to all who knew them. Together, they built a beautiful life filled with love, laughter and cherished memories.

As a father, Sam was a constant source of support and guidance to his children. He instilled in them the values of hard work, integrity and compassion. He was always there to lend a helping hand or offer words of wisdom. His children will forever be grateful for the love and care he provided.

Out of high school, Sam had a successful stint in the United States Air Force where he did a tour in Vietnam from 1967-1969.

After serving his country, he had a great career as a painter at GM where he retired after 30 years.

Outside of work, Sam had many passions and interest. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being outdoors, golfing, fishing, hunting, car shows and his honey do list. He had an incredible ability to make everyone feel valued and loved. He had a way of brightening up any room he entered with his outgoing personality that drew people towards him.

In addition to his wife, Sam is survived by his children, Samuel D. (Jennifer M.) Hinerman, Sr. of Cincinnati and Lori J. (Ray) Roy of Hubbard and his grandchildren, Samuel D. Hinerman, Jr., Addison B. Hinerman, Jennie M. (Mitchell) Cohol and Noah D. Wensel. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July, 22, 2023 at the Newton Falls Methodist Church, where a service to celebrate Sam’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Following the service, the United States Air Force and the Newton Falls Veterans Honor Guard will hold military honors.

Contributions may be made in memory of Sam to the Newton Falls Methodist Church Roof Fund, 334 Ridge Road, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

