WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Salvatore J. “Chip” Giuliano, 60, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.

Chip was born on December 16, 1962, in Warren Ohio, the son of Salvatore “Sam” and Gaetana “Katie” Riccardi Giuliano.

He was a 1981 graduate of Newton Falls High School.

He was a big sports fan; he especially liked football. Chip was a part owner/operator of Sam’s Pizza Shop in Newton Falls, Ohio; where he started working when he was in grade school and never stopped. He enjoyed making pizzas his entire life. He loved taking care of customers and talking to them. He was well known in Newton Falls and the community will miss him.

With his spirit of taking care of others, his generous donation to Lifebanc provided a new hope to many recipients in need.

Chip is survived by his five siblings; his four brothers and sisters-in-law, Anthony (Donna Nichols), Richard (Peggy Hildack), Robert (Michele Ruby), and John (Tonya Dickey); and his sister and brother-in-law, Linda Kavalec (Stuart Kavalec).

Chip loved being an uncle to his many nieces and nephews, Michael Giuliano (Brittany Glover), Joe Giuliano (Jarett Kamm), Angela Giuliano (Dave Dally), Samantha Giuliano, Nicole Giuliano, David Giuliano, Isabella Giuliano, Johnny Giuliano, Liam Giuliano, Nicholas Kavalec (Paige Pfeiffer), Gina Kavalec, Braedon Giuliano, Lillyeana Giuliano, Milania Giuliano, and Giuliana Dally.

Chip’s parents, Sam and Katie Giuliano, preceded him in death.

The family will receive friends at the Borowski Memorial Home on Sunday, November 5, 2023 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. For Chip’s friends who are Browns fans, the game may be viewed during visitation. On Monday, November 6, 2023, visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary and St. Joseph Parish in Newton Falls, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow with Rev. David Merzweiler as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the Newton Falls and Lordstown Rescue Squads and the emergency room and ICU staff at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Salvatore J. “Chip” Giuliano, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.