WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth E. Black, 62, of Warren, Ohio, formerly of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at St. Joseph Health Care Center.

She was born on January 7, 1961 in Buchannon, West Virginia, the daughter of Russell and Ida (Lewis) Black.

After receiving her formal education Ruth was employed as a nurse’s aide at Imperial Nursing Home.

In her spare time Ruth enjoyed observing nature, especially watching birds and butterflies.

Cherished memories will be carried on by her mother, Ida Black; sister, Nedra Martin; two nieces; four great-nieces; her companion of many years, John Williams; his daughter and his five grandchildren.

Preceding Ruth in death was her father, Russell Black and her brother, Carl Black.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

