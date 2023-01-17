WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronnie Lee Shay, age 76, a veteran and longtime resident of Windham, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023, surrounded by family.

Ronnie was born in Kingwood, West Virginia on November 27, 1946 to his parents Russell Ronald Shay and Betty McGinnis Shay, both who preceded him in death.

He attended Windham High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army. After the military he worked for several years at the Ravenna Arsenal before joining the Windham Harbison Walker Brick Factory in the maintenance department where he gave them 45 years of service before retiring in 2015. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion.

Ronnie enjoyed working on old cars and was very proud of his 1956 Ford truck.

Ronnie is survived by his wife Clara (Cookie) Claar Shay, daughter Sandra Lee Shay Krcmar (Andrew), son Steven Christopher Shay (Stephanie), stepson Danny Conway, sisters Jackie Shay (Johnson), Linda Shay (Armstrong) and brother Gary Shay as well as granddaughters Elizabeth and Lilian Shay.

Per Ronnie’s request, there will be no services except for one hell of a Celebration of Life party to be held at a later date. He encourages that we carry the party onward.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

