NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With deepest sympathies we announce the passing of Ronald L. Lane, 80, of Newton Falls, Ohio. The son of Samuel E. Lane and Helen L. (Slaughter) Lane, Ronald entered eternal rest on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 4:45 a.m. survived by his loving family.

Ron was a 1962 Newton Falls graduate.

His passion has always been helping others. He was definitely “Mr. Fix It”. This man could fix almost anything.

He was a highly respected Newton Falls police officer for over 35 years. His partner in crime, and very best friend was retired police Chief Robert Carlson. They were definitely a dynamic duo and remained best friends after retirement. Ron continued to serve his city for ten more years as court security.

Ron was an active member of the Newton Falls United Methodist Church, member of the Newton Falls Masonic Lodge #462, Secretary of the Blue Knights Chapter 14, FOP Lodge 120, and in his younger years, a proud Boy Scout Troop leader while raising his nephew, Jeffrey Oller Lane.

This man never stopped. He had many passions. His undying faith, love, and devotion to his church was eminent. He loved motorcycle rides with his wife, camping with his family and taking part in anything and everything his two granddaughters needed or wanted to do. These girls meant the absolute world to him. On any given day, you could find him picking them up from school, taking them for ice cream, or in the audience, cheering on his cheerleaders. Ron took great pride in his favorite ride—“The Jeep”. Now I know if you ever saw him in it, it was definitely beautifully immaculate. He took great pride and care in everything he owned.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Hellen L. Rutan and two brothers, James E. Lane and David V. Lane.

Memories of Ron will be cherished by his loving wife of over forty years, Rita (Kallok) Lane; daughter, Lisa (John) Slovinsky; two granddaughters, Millaina Lane and Alyia Slovinsky and two sisters, Barbara Sterling and Rosetta Hrabar, all of Newton Falls.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Newton Falls United Methodist Church, where a service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. DeWayne Smith officiating.

Ron will be laid to eternal rest at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Newton Falls, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements have been handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ron to the Newton Falls United Methodist Church, 336 Ridge Road, Newton Falls, Ohio.

