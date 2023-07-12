DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald D. Force, 79, of Deerfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday July 8, 2023 at his residence.

Ron was born on January 23, 1944 in Warren the son of Richard, Katheryn (Berlotich) Force.

He was of the Catholic Faith.

He was a graduate of JFK High School and attended YSU.

Ron served our country in the US Navy.

On March 20, 2000 in Warren Ron was united in marriage with Barbara Harris.

He was employed as a scheduler at WCI.

In his spare time he enjoyed restoring vehicles, especially his 1971 Riviera and Harley Davidson.

Ron was a member of America Legion 737, AMVETS 112, and the Moose Lodge 161.

Cherished memories of Ron will be carried on by his wife Barbara, sons David (Jen) Force of Columbus, Ohio, Randy (Erin) Force of Alexandria, Virginia, step sons Jennings Brind, Jeremy Brind, both of Niles, Ohio, twin brother Richard (Lydia) Forest, of Sunset Beach, North Carolina, sister Barbara (Keith) Johannes of Dayna Point, California, and two grandsons Joseph and Ryan Force.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

Ron will be laid to rest at Rittman National Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

