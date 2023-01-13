LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Keith Taylor, 85, of Lake Milton, Ohio passed on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after an extended illness.

Robert was born in Darlington, Pennsylvania on May 23, 1937, the son of Harry A and Ethel Marie Miller Taylor.

He graduated from Darlington High School in 1955 and Geneva College in 1959 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering.

After his graduation, Robert was employed as an industrial engineer by U.S. Steel Corporation in Youngstown, Ohio, retiring in 1998. After his retirement, he worked as a night auditor for Hampton Inn and Best Western.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1960 to 1962.

In his spare time, Bob loved spending time with his family and friends. His Sundays were spent having dinner with family and building jigsaw puzzles. He loved going out to dinner and playing cards with friends. In his younger days, he enjoyed traveling the country. He loved reminiscing and sharing stories about his trip to Alaska and trips out west.

Bob was a member of the Pricetown United Methodist Church and participated in taking tickets for the turkey dinners held by the church.

Cherished memories of Robert will be carried on by his wife of 44 years, Emalene Croell Kovacs Taylor; his children, Eric Robert Taylor, Kathleen (Matt) Meszaros, Troy C. Kovacs and Daniel C. Kovacs; his grandchildren, Monica (Phillip) Howell, Matthew (Cassandra) Meszaros and Kyle (Katelyn) Meszaros; his great-grandchildren, Mayson and Parker Howell and several nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ethel Taylor and his siblings, James Ralph Taylor, Mary Katherine Taylor Sutherin, Harry A. Taylor, Jr., William Harrison Taylor and Carl Norman Taylor.

A grateful thank you is extended to The Hope Center for the care given to Bob during his illness.

Material contributions may be made in memory of Robert to The Hope Center, 700 Howland – Wilson Drive SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Family and friends may visit on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls, where a service will follow at Noon.

Interment will be in the Newton Township Cemetery in Newton Falls, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 15 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.