NEWTON FALLS, Ohio(MyValleyTributes) – Rick A. Trent, 64, of Garrettsville, Ohio passed away at his residence on Friday, August 25, 2023.

He was born in Damascus, Virginia on June 21, 1959, the son of Earl and Eleruth (Widener) Trent.

After receiving his formal education he was employed by Deluxe Inc as a machine operator for 38 years.

On October 26, 1980 in Damascus Virginia, Rick was united in marriage with Lucinda Owens.

In his spare time Rick enjoyed reading.

Cherished memories of Rick will be carried on by his wife, Lucinda; daughter, Cindy (Trent) Widener; son, Ricky Trent; brother, Harold (Bo) Trent and grandkids, Blake Widener, Carmin Trent, Oliver Trent, Kylie Trent, Brayson Trent and Amelia Trent.

Preceding Rick in death were his parents and brothers, Dean Trent and Tommy Trent.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home

