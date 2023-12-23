HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Carusone Jr., 72, of Howland passed away Friday, December 8, 2023 at his residence.

Raymond was born September 11, 1951, in Youngstown Ohio. He was the son of Raymond J. Carusone Sr. and Mary Frances Carusone (Paden).

He graduated from Liberty Highschool, class of 1969.



Raymond attended Akron Barber College before starting his career owning and operating many local salons including, Alfalfa’s, Hair CostCutters, A Place Called Hair and Sergio’s Permanent Solutions, named after his son.



He was a fun, loving father, brother, uncle and generous friend to many. He brought life to every party and light to every room. Raymond enjoyed cooking, traveling, music, singing, dancing, physical exercise (especially riding his bicycle), being innovative, and anything that challenged his brain, Jeopardy being a favorite. He also loved sharing his faith with those around him and provided many acts of kindness working closely with local missions. Raymond loved deeply and was cared for by all that knew him.



He is survived by his son, Sergio Carusone; his siblings, Patricia (Bill) Burrows, Nancy Constantine, Joey Carusone and John (Johnboy) Carusone; his nieces, Kim (Tom) Garzanich and Chantel Carusone; his nephew, Jonathan Kinzel and many close friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Judy Reali, Mary (Aba) Boggs and Sandra Carusone.



A celebration of life will be held for Raymond at St. Rose Church in Girard on Friday, December 29, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Please come share stories and enjoy food and music as the family celebrates the life of Raymond.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home

