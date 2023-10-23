LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Scott Walden, 59 of Lake Milton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at his residence.

Randall was born the son of Jack and Marcia (Bogel) Walden on May 14, 1964.

Randy was a 1982 graduate at Southeast High School.

He attended Mountain Assembly Church of God.

He was employed by and retired from Carpenters Local 285 where he was known for his hard work and ethics.

In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing in both Ohio and West Virginia.

Cherished memories of Randy will be carried on by his mother of Newton Falls, Ohio; son, Zachary Walden of Leavittsburg, Ohio; daughter, Shonna and Dan Bellmore of Cleveland, Ohio; brother, Jack and Lori Walden of Diamond; sister, Andrea and David Ealba of Sterling Heights, Michigan and grandchildren, Conner and Ryder. He will be missed by his family and his many friends.

Preceding Randy in death was his father.

Family and friends may call on Friday, October 27 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home where services will follow at Noon with Rev. Roger Walden officiating.

Randall will be laid to rest at the Palmyra Cemetery.

