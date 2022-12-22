NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – TOGETHER AGAIN. Pauline V. Kunce, 84, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Country Club Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born on September 11, 1938 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Hilda (Vail) and William Copeland.

Pauline was a homemaker and a member of the Bethel Friends Church. She enjoyed baking, cooking, crafting and singing in the choir.

On July 12, 1984 in New Middletown, Ohio she was united in marriage with George Kunce.

Cherished memories of Pauline will be carried on by sons, Kenneth (Diane) McElravy of Newton Falls, Scott (Sherry) McElravy of North Benton, Ohio, Wesely (Heidi) Millersburg, Ohio; daughter, Debra McElravy of Newton Falls; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceding Pauline in death were her husband, George; brothers, Richard, Rodger and David Copeland.

Cremation has taken place.

Internment will be at a later date at in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

