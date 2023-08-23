NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula R. Brady, 54, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Country Club Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Paula was born on January 18, 1969 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Leonard and Dianne Holloway Brady.

Paula received her formal education at Jackson-Milton High School and went on to study Business Management at Trumbull Business College.

In her spare time she enjoyed watching TV, listening to classic rock music and spending time on her phone.

Cherished memories of Paula will be carried on by her son, Jacob Brady; daughters, Leeanna Persino and Amanda Persino; brother, Leonard Brady, Jr.; sister, Rebecca Wyres and four grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the donor’s charity of choice.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

