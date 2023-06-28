CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Edwin Johnson, 92, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at his residence.

He was born on August 7, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Lewis and Olive (Pearson) Johnson.

He attended Ohio State University. Paul proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War.

He was employed and retired from Ameritech in 1986 as an engineer.

Paul was a member of Paradise Church in Canfield, Ohio since 1958. He was in the choir, elder, deacon, and was a custodian for 25 years.

He was an avid fisherman whose boats were docked in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Paul belonged to the Beaver Ruritan in North Lima, Ohio.

Cherished memories of Paul will be carried on by his wife of 71 years, the former Donna Allison; daughter, Paula (Rick) Skrinyer; granddaughters, Kristin (Trace) Baum and Kelly (Joe) Leson; six great-grandchildren, Tessa Leson, Colton Leson, Trey Baum, Paul, Stephanie, Rick Johnson and various nieces and nephews.

Preceding Paul in death were his sister, Viola Matak; brother, Harry Johnson; son, Roger Johnson and infant daughters Susan Lynn and Sally Lou.

Family and friends may call on Friday, June 30, from 10: a.m. – noon at the Paradise Church with service to follow at noon.

Paul will be laid to rest in Paradise Church Cemetery.

Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home was entrusted to handle the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Thursday June 29, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.