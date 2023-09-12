CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Paul C. Austin, Sr. departed this life on Monday, September 4, 2023 peaceably at home following an extended illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Austin was born to Clarence W. and Emma E. Austin, on October 4, 1942. He attended the Wheatland School system.

He worked at Sharon Steel Corporation, the family’s business, Austin and Son’s Father’s Company for Landscaping and also Austin and Son’s Trucking Company. Mr. Austin was the former owner of the Jolly Bar of Campbell, Ohio.

He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, enjoyed NASCAR Auto Racing and loved attending sports events with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his six daughters, Marcia (Gene) Shannonhouse, Sharon, Pennsylvania, Michelle Pinkins, Farrell, Pa, Lashonna Austin, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Destiny (Javontae) Cowons, Detroit, Michigan, LaContia and Brittany Austin, both of Ohio; his two sons: Jeffrey (Antionette) Austin, Campbell, Ohio and Michael Austin, Austintown, Ohio; his three siblings, Marilyn Pope, New Jersey, Beverly Williams, Farrell, Pennsylvania and Eugene Austin, Sr., West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, a loving granddaughter and caretaker, Crissina (Brian) Hilton, Farrell, Pennsylvania; and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great- grandchildren, a family of five generations; nieces; nephews, family and friends.

Mr. Austin was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Rueben, Sr., Lawrence, Clarence, Jr., and James; his sisters, Hortense Woods, Willie Belle Cromartie, Jenetta Austin, and Nancy Austin; his two sons, Charles Williams and Paul, Jr.; and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

