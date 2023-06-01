MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pattie R. Woomer, 70, of Mineral Ridge Continuing Health, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at St Elizabeth Hospital from a short illness.

Pattie attended Leavittsburg High School.

She enjoyed playing cards and Bingo with her friends. Pattie loved her son’s family and friends. She had a very loving soul.

Preceding Patti in death were her parents, Nelson and Helen (Garvin) Six; sons, John L. Fisher and Nelson (Denny) Six and sisters, Ronnie Melhmauer (Mark), Hollie Davis and Jackie Shultz.

Survivors include sons, Nelson Fisher (Katie) of Warren and Michael Woomer (Donna) of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Brenda Naylor (William) of Stow and ten nieces and nephews.

We want to thank family and friends for all their prayers and condolences.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service and lunch at The Sahara Club, 2345 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484 on Saturday, June 3 from Noon – 3:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.