YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick F. McWreath, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, made his journey to heaven on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 after a sudden tragedy due to a terminal illness.

Pat was born on February 17, 1953 in San Diego, California, the son of Albert and Bernice Mathews McWreath.



Pat moved to Youngstown, Ohio, where he met the love of his life, Cheryl L. Davis. The two married on September 9, 1978 and together they started a small family. They recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.



Pat worked in construction until his retirement. He enjoyed NASCAR, politics, current events, NFL football, especially the Cleveland Browns and going to the gun range.



Pat’s greatest pride and joy was his family. He supported his children and grandchildren’s dreams always reminding them the things that money can’t buy, like happiness, were the most important. He loves spending time with his children and grandchildren sharing stories and telling jokes enjoying barbecues and events. He never missed a sporting event or activity his grandchildren had.



Pat is survived and will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Cheryl L. McWreath; his brother, Joseph (Esthella) McWreath; his children, Tracy L. Kneuss and Dennis “DJ” (Megan) McWreath and grandchildren, Zion (Chelsea) Willis, Mya McWreath, Silas (Emmi) Blackshear, Layla, Beau, McKenize, Penelope and Mary Jane.



Pat was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws.



The family request privacy in this time of mourning. A private service will be held celebrating the life of Patrick “Pat” McWreath.



All condolences may be sent to Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

