YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, Patricia Jean Woods Benyo came fully into the presence of the Lord after a brief

battle with cancer. She passed surrounded by the love of her family.

Patricia was born on March 28, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, and graduated in 1962 from Austintown Fitch High School.

As a young woman, she was passionate about the arts, focusing on the clarinet and pursuit of her nursing degree. With the birth of her children she stepped away from nursing to focus her energies on being a full-time matriarch to her family, a role she fulfilled to her very last day on earth.

All who were blessed to know her knew her as a compassionate, dedicated, selfless amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Patricia loved all kinds of projects, crafts, gardening, home design, sewing and quilting, as well as traveling to St. Maarten. She enjoyed countless hours watching her children and grandchildren participate in their various activities. She embraced being a grandmother and loves nothing more in life than being surrounded by her grandchildren, who will miss her dearly.

Patricia leaves behind her devoted husband of 57 years, Eugene Benyo; along with her three children; Brian (Deborah) Benyo, Alex (Victoria) Benyo, and Bethany (Eric) Carlson. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Thomas (Kelsey), Brian, Jr, Kyle (Tori), Blake and Kara Benyo, Alexis (Conor) Chrystal, and Gavin Batdorff, as well as a great-grandson, Jack William Chrystal.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Martha Woods; and her brother, Robert Woods, with whom she is now reunited in Heaven.

To honor Patricia’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service, we ask for prayers of peace for the family during this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Patricia to the Pregnancy Help Center at www.pregnancyhelpcenter.com or 4845 Market Street #13, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.