NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pat Bortz passed away on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 5:40 p.m.

She was born on February 17, 1942, to Carl and Daisy Stier, in Lumberport, West Virginia.

She attended Sardis, West Virginia and Windham, Ohio high schools. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and singing.

She is survived by Jeff (Julie) Stier, Timmy (Sarah) Bortz, Melissa (Steve) Bortz, Crystal Cales and Melody (Paul) Bortz; 19 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis and Judy and brothers Roger and Tom.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ralph; son, Craig; a sister and two brothers.

Special thanks to Angie, Luke and Toni at Crossroads Hospice for their diligent care of Pat.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home

