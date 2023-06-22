NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Elizabeth Matteotti Luketic, age 94, passed on Monday, June 19, 2023 at her home in Newton Falls, Ohio.

Norma was born on Christmas Day in 1928 to Erma and Arthur Matteotti, at their home in Bakerton, Pennsylvania.

Norma met Walter Luketic after moving to Ohio and they wed on May 22, 1954, sharing nearly 64 years of marriage before his passing on April 10, 2018.

Norma was employed by Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio and then as a hairdresser for many years but her life’s work revolved around her home and her love of family. Her home was always clean and inviting to all. Flowers, plants and gardens were cared for meticulously. Family recipes she prepared in her kitchen were simply the best. For Norma, a day of diligent work was a perfect day. This Italian mother was truly a blessing from God.

Norma was a member of Saint Mary and Saint Joseph Parish in Newton Falls. For many years, she volunteered to transport the nuns from the parish school and later served by tending the cemetery gate.

She will forever be lovingly remembered by her children, Anthony (Jill) Luketic, James (Carey Sells) Luketic, Laurie Luketic and Jim Litsinger. Norma was a very proud Nona to Jamie Luketic, Geno (Krystal) Luketic, Daniel (Christine) Luketic, Neil (Jenna) Luketic, Krystal (Dan) Moore, Torin (Rebecca) Litsinger and Danika (Lauren) Seever. She beamed over her great-grandchildren, Payton, Mila, Easton, Cruz, Farrah, Evelyn, Isla, Meleah, Raina, Owen, Evan, Vera, Mirko, Sage, Wes, Linden, Carmine and Dominic.

Norma was preceded by her husband and parents; her siblings, Christine Yahner, Sarah Mariano, Albert Matteotti and Gene Matteotti; her daughter, Katrina Litsinger and her granddaughter, Dena Luketic.

The family is most grateful to Karen, Debbie, Alee, Carissa and Darla, Norma’s loving home caregivers.

Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Saint Mary and Saint Joseph Parish in Newton Falls, Ohio at 131 W. Quarry Street, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by a graveside gathering at Saint Joseph Cemetery where Norma will be laid to rest.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ALS Association, in the hope of finding a cure.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

