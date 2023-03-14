NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy I. Hannah 59 of Newton Falls and formerly of Windham, Ohio, passed away on Saturday March 11, 2023 at UH Portage.

She was born on July 9, 1963 in Ravenna, the daughter of Denzil and Ella (Myers) Dye.

Nancy was a 1982 graduate of Windham High School.

She was employed at McDonalds in Newton Falls.

In her spare time she enjoyed cooking, was a Browns fan, but above all else she enjoyed spending time with her family.

On February 12, 2020 in Kent, Nancy was united in marriage with Greg.

Cherished memories of Nancy will be carried on by her mother Ella Goosman, Garrettsville, Ohio, husband Greg, step son Jarred (Allison) Miller of Ogden, Utah, brothers Kenny Dye of Garrettsville, Gary (Sylvia) Dye of Warren, and Frank (Tammy) Dye of Garrettsville, sisters Tina (Chhino) Blas of Warren, Dana (Paul) Mosier of Windham, Monica McCabe of Newton Falls and there grandchildren Amelia, Juliana, and Judd. There are an abundance of nieces and nephews: Dustin Dye, Devon Dye, Brooklyn Blas, Leland Blas, Megan Howell, Louie Howell, Ryan Bennett, Dylan Mosier and Chad Mosier

Preceding Nancy in death were her father, her brother Mike, and her step-mother Carolyn Dye.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nancy I Hannah, please visit our floral store.