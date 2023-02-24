NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Ilene Grimwood, 83, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at her residence.

She was born on April 25, 1939 in Warren, Ohio. Her parents were George and Thelma (Armstrong) Hoffaker.

She attended the First Assembly of God in Warren.

Mildred and the late Paul Grimwood, Sr. were joined in marriage on August 29, 1955 in Mississippi.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed puzzles and knitting.

Mildred will be remembered by her sons, Richard Grimwood of Warren, Paul (Holly) Grimwood, Jr. of North Carolina and Michael Grimwood both of Newton Falls; daughter, Sandra and Angel, both of Newton Falls; grandchildren, Eric, Keith, Courtney and Bo and her great-grandchildren, London, Nevaeh and Kai. She will also be remembered by her brother, Harmon Hoffaker of Leavittsburg, Ohio and her sister, Sharon Mosier of Newton Falls.

Preceding Mildred in death were her parents; her husband, Paul; her son, John in 2014; her brother, Robert Hoffaker and sister, George Ann Lesho.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mildred Ilene (Armstrong) Grimwood, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 26 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.