NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Gladys Knight, 83, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023 Country Club Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania on November 12, 1939, the daughter of Samuel and Mary (Hann) Glunt.

Mary was a homemaker. She loved Elvis, her dog, Elvis and watching crime shows.

Cherished memories of Mary will be carried on by her sons, Kenneth (Kathy) Knight of Henryetta, Oklahoma and Daniel (Teresa) Knight of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Christine (Robert) Brewer; ten grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Preceding Mary in death were her parents; two brothers, Samuel and Martin and a great-grandson.

Private family services were held at the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

