NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Paloski Critchfield, 73, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the 9th of July 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

She was born on the 9th of August 1949 in Warren, Ohio to the late John and Mildred Paloski.

She graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1967.

She lived in Newton Falls for most of her life and worked for the Newton Falls Herald as a reporter and writer for many years. She also served as an Associate Clerk of Courts for the Newton Falls Municipal Court until retiring in 2010.

Mary is survived by her sons, Eric Winters and wife, Sherri, Mark Winters and wife Rebecca and Craig Winters and wife, Elizabeth and five grandchildren. She also leaves behind a brother and sister, John Paloski and wife, Mary Jane and Jean Paloski Buchana.

A memorial service will be held at Borowski Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley or your local food bank.

