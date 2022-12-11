NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha R. Hitchcock, 60, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her residence.

On October 3, 1962 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Leslie and Helen (Berger) Thomas welcomed the birth of their daughter.

After receiving her formal education, she was employed as a cook at the 76 Travel Plaza.

Cherished memories of Marsha will be carried on by her partner, Richard Clark; son, Nolan Thomas of New Jersey; half-brothers, Robert and Don Howell and half-sister, Paula (Peter) DeBenedetto of Washington, New Jersey.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home, in Newton Falls, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marsha R Hitchcock, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.