NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie “Margie” M. Reynolds, 85, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

She was born on July 14, 1937 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of Elizabeth Evans and Donald Starkey. Margie was lovingly raised by her grandparents, Steve and Mary Tomichek Evans.

On January 12, 1957, Marjorie and Harry Reynolds were united in marriage. They were married for 52 years, until his passing on June 22, 2017.

Marjorie was first employed by the Bishop Hawaii Bank, when Harry was stationed in Hawaii in 1957. She would retire from the Union Savings Bank in 1995.

She was a parishioner of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Newton Falls and most recently a parishioner of Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild.

Marjorie enjoyed playing cards with her friends, crocheting, gardening and solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

Memories of Marjorie will be carried on by her many nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as her caregivers, friends and neighbors.

Preceding Marjorie in death were her husband, Harry; her parents; her grandparents and her infant son, Gary Michael Reynolds.

Material contributions may be made in memory of Marjorie to Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 180 Belvedere Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren. A Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father William Rupp as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery in Newton Township, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.