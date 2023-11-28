NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne O’Malley, 68, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 unexpectedly at St. Joseph’s Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Marianne was born to the late Warren and Anne (Kordek) O’Malley on April 8, 1955 in Warren, Ohio.

Those who knew her may recall she was generally polite, sarcastic, sharp and witty, extremely stubborn and willing to talk to anyone about anything. She was an avid reader, amateur poet, knitter, loved cooking and baking (some of you lucky individuals, or unlucky depending on your taste, may have enjoyed her Easter lamb cake which she made every year), enjoyed British and sci-fi TV shows, cats (although she claimed she always wanted a Boston Terrier), tea and scratch off lottery tickets. She always said if she hit the jackpot, she would buy a real big expensive Mercedes just like that Janis Joplin song. She also adored music, specifically Vince Gill who she saw in concert several times with her friends.

She once said that she made a choice that she could either sit quietly in a corner or she could put herself out there and if people did not like her then oh well. She chose the latter and was quite talkative; occasionally trapping a conversation partner in a corner to regale them on the merits of a good baked good. This trait served her well as she was involved extensively with the public throughout her life.

A very long time ago she worked at the Newton Falls School District and with Boy Scouts of America, however, you most likely encountered Marianne (affectionately called Mo by her coworkers) at a local BMV as she worked at a few for 30 years in both Warren and Struthers, OH.

She was a long-term lector at the former St. Mary’s Church of Newton Falls and was on their 70th Jubilee Committee, in addition to helping decorate the church with her sister-in-law for many special occasions. If you ever attended St. Mary’s Tuesday night bingo, you would have known her as the bingo call lady, a position she served in for 25 years.

She was probably also your Avon lady too as she sold Avon for over two decades. She was generally nice, however, there was one time she was trying to sleep and the neighbors were playing loud music through their car so she marched out there in her nightgown, turned their car off and tossed the keys before returning home, slamming the door shut. She felt a little guilt about that but did sleep peacefully after.

Despite her one-time stint as a party pooper, Marianne’s legacy is summed up in three words: kindness, generosity and volunteerism. She was a life-long blood donor to the American Red Cross and in her last act on earth, she was an organ donor through Life Banc.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Anne (Youssef) and her beloved granddaughter, Mila Hijazi of Frederick, Maryland; three brothers, Robert (Joan), James (Nadine) and John (Marcelle) and many nieces and nephews. She loved and adored all of you.

The family would also like to thank the numerous healthcare staff that took care of her.

Her arrangements are being handled by Borowski Memorial Home of Newton Falls, Ohio. Her memorial service will be Friday, December 1 at 2:00 p.m. with calling hours from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 29 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.