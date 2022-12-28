NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A lifetime of devotion to God, giving to others and impacting lives for 88 years transitioned on Friday, December 23, 2022, as Margaret Ann Spletzer (Ronyak) of Newton Falls was called to Heaven passing peacefully in her home with family at her side.

Born in Warren, Ohio, on March 11, 1934, to John and Josephine Ronyak, Margaret or Marge as she was known by many, spent her early years in Warren, moving first to Lordstown and finally to a dairy farm in Newton Falls. Her parents taught Marge, sisters, Justine and Pat and brother, John Edward, those first life lessons stitching them deeply which included: Giving to others, a steadfast and unwavering faith in God through her Catholic faith that she exemplified, lived and loved, the importance of family and friends and above all a true willingness to be of service and always help others. She personified these qualities and they became the pattern of her life.

Marge married the love of her life, Bill Spletzer, on October 24, 1953 and the stitching became stronger. Together they raised eight children in Newton Falls, Theresa (Doug) Short of Michigan, Dan of Colorado, Christine Newman of Shaker Heights, Mary Jo (Bernie) Stetson of Steubenville and Paul (Tami) Spletzer, Jenifer (Charlie) Worley, Mark Spletzer and Jo-Ellen (Ron) Seidner, all of Newton Falls, were loved very deeply and will miss Marge always. Marge and Bill made certain these bedrock lessons of Faith, Family and Service were stitched and sewn into the fabric they called life.

Speaking of sewing – Marge carried on a tradition begun by her mother via the beloved Sewing Club. In addition to being a homemaker, she was also proud of her over 30 years as both a 4-H advisor and volunteer for Mobile Meals, she served 4-H at Camp Whitewood in Windsor, Ohio, was a very active member of the Trumbull County Farm Bureau, belonged to the St. Joseph Ladies Guild and worked for the Co-operative Extension Service.

In all she did, she thought of others first, be they family, extended family, friends and anyone else who’s lives she happened to touch. She had a true gift of making everyone she met feel special, feel loved and feel important and this she also stitched to perfection her entire life. Her footprints are left in hearts across America and her kindness and gentle spirit will be forever missed.

Marge follows a number of her family to Heaven including her beloved husband, Bill; her devoted brother, John Edward; sister, Justine; daughter-in-law, Robin Spletzer; her grandson, Garrett Seidner and her great-grandson, Tyler Spletzer.

Besides her children, those left to treasure her memory include her sister, Pat; her grandchildren, Christopher, Zach, Jason, Justin, Jeff, Jackie, Sam, Anna, Jesse, Gabriel, Michael, David, Peter, Luke, Joseph, Grace, Mary Jo, Joe, Nathan, Jacob, Haley and Zachary; her great-grandchildren, Liam, Max, Dylan, Mitchell, Jordan, Lily, Riley, Eddie, Nora, Molly, Issac, Bernadette, Paul, Ronan, Brennan, Abaigeal, Fiona, Gwyneth, Hazel-Jo, Evelyn, Agnes, Luke, Kiley, Nathan and Milly and countless extended members of her family literally coast to coast.

The celebration of her life will take place Friday, December 30, 2022, at The Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451. Calling hours at 10:00 a.m. for one hour, immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa as celebrant.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Newton Falls.

In lieu of flowers, Marge requested donations be made to the Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon.

She will truly rest in eternal peace for a life so richly lived in true devotion to God, Family and Faith. Her grace, dignity and devotion will live on forever in our memories. Her kind spirit felt in the gentle wind, her voice heard in the soft music of the songbirds while her beauty will forever shine just as intricate as the feathers of the peacocks she loved so deeply.

Eternal rest grant unto her, 0 Lord, and let Your perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret Ann Spletzer, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.