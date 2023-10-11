WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynne Anita Johnman, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, nurse and friend, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, October 8, 2023, in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on May 14, 1944, in Sherman, New York, the daughter of Carl and Dorothy Dockery.

Lynne was predeceased by her parents, Carl and Dorothy; her siblings, Gary and Lindamarie Dockery and her loving husband, David Johnman.

She is survived by her devoted children, Amy Johnman (Tony Eduardo) and Carl Johnman; her grandchildren, Victoria Johnman, Kataryna Denna-Price (Brian Price), Jacquelynne Denna, Madison Johnman, Gabrielle Denna-Wildman (Leslie Wildman), Corigan Denna, Justin Eduardo, Joshua Eduardo and Samantha Eduardo and her great-grandchildren, Rose Denna-Wildman, Marcelina Price and Stella Eduardo.

Lynne is deeply loved and was immensely proud of her family, and she leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness.

Lynne was a graduate of the Kent State Nursing School in Salem, Ohio.

She dedicated her professional life to caring for others as a nurse at St. Joseph’s of Warren until her retirement in May 2006. Throughout her career, Lynne’s generosity and kindness left an undeniable mark on the countless lives she touched. Her colleagues and patients remember her as a beacon of light, always ready with a comforting word or helping hand.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Lynne was a woman of many interests. Her faith was central to her life and she found solace and strength in reading her Bible. She also found joy in the simplicity of coloring with her family, a task that allowed her to express her creativity and bond with her loved ones. Lynne loved playing basketball with her grandkids, an activity that kept her young at heart. She also found peace in bird and butterfly watching, appreciating the beauty and serenity of nature.

Her life was a testament to her belief in the power of God, love and kindness. She was generous to a fault, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her loving nature was evident in her interactions with everyone she met and her warm smile would light up any room. Lynne’s faith-filled life, her generosity, and her loving spirit will live on in the hearts of her loved ones for generations to come.

Services will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, 4179 Parkman Road, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

