NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucinda Sue Frendak, 61, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 with her family by her side.

Known as “Cindy” by all who knew her, she was born in Warren, Ohio on August 22, 1961, the daughter of Richard and Lorna Vogel Powell.



She spent all her life in Newton Falls, graduating from Newton Falls High School in 1979.

After high school, she worked several local jobs within the community, making many friends; she was genuinely loved by all who knew her.



In 1983, Cindy married the love of her life, Joseph T. Frendak. Later that same year, the couple welcomed the birth of their first son, Justin and a few years later in 1990, their second son, Nicholas. They spent a wonderful life together, earlier this year celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.



After her marriage, Cindy spent her life as a true homemaker. She loved cooking, caring for her family (both immediate and extended), decorating and the holidays.



She remained close to her three siblings throughout her life, her sister, Dianna Simpson and her two brothers, Michael Powell and Richard Powell. In more recent years, she developed a special bond with her daughters-in-law, Gabrielle and Aimiee. She was equally devoted to her pets, loving her many cats and dogs.



Cindy leaves behind her husband, Joseph Frendak; her two sons and daughters-in-law, Justin and Gabrielle Frendak and Nicholas and Aimiee Frednak and her siblings, Dianna (Steve) Simpson, Michael Powell and Richard (Laura) Powell, all of Newton Falls, Ohio.



Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and her niece, Katrina Simpson.

A family graveside service was held on Monday, August 14, 2023 with Pastor Stephen Spurlock officiating and followed with interment in the dedicated family plot in Newton Falls West Side Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lucinda Sue Frendak, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.